Alfred Molina is one of Hollywood’s most respected veteran actors. Despite having played predominantly supporting roles, his acting repertoire has amassed quite the reputation as a trustworthy actor who elevates the project he is a part of. With four decades’ worth of films under his belt, here are some of the best Alfred Molina movies, ranked:







8 Rango (2011)

Paramount Pictures Studios

Directed by Gore Verbinski, this animated Old Western comedy film features a star-studded cast and the adventure of a lifetime, for insects and desert animals. Alfred Molina plays the role of Roadkill, an elderly armadillo who causes an accident on the highway in his search for the “Spirit of the West.” Rango was well received by critics and audiences, earning it an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film in 2011. An accident on the highway causes Rango (Johnny Depp), a pet chameleon, to fall out of his terrarium onto the road. Parched, and in need of shelter, Rango stumbles his way across the desert to a town called Dirt, the inhabitants of which, are desperately in need of a new town sheriff.

7 The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group

Adapted from the novel by Dan Brown, this mystery thriller film is directed by Ron Howard. Alfred Molina shines as the bad guy Bishop Aringarosa, a man who leads the Opus Dei organization that Silas (Paul Bettany) the assassin works for. The film was the second highest-grossing film of 2006, and a career best for director Ron Howard. In The Da Vinci Code, Harvard professor Robert Langdon (Tom Hanks) becomes the prime suspect in the murder of the Louvre’s curator Jacques Sauniere (Jean-Pierre Marielle). With the police hot on his trail, Langdon has to team up with Sauniere’s granddaughter Sophie (Audrey Tautou) to find the real killer and unearth a centuries’ old conspiracy.





6 Chocolat (2000)

Miramax

Adapted from the novel by Joanne Harris, this historical drama film is directed by Lasse Hallström. Alfred Molina plays the role of the crotchety village mayor Comte de Reynaud, who goes to great lengths to disrupt the newly established chocolate shop. Chocolat received immense praise for its direction and performances, being nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards in 2000. Vianne Rocher (Juliette Binoche) is a professional chocolatier who moves to a French village with her daughter Anouk (Victoire Thivisol) to open a chocolate shop. The film visualizes her struggles, broken dreams, finding romance, and building a camaraderie with the townspeople and standing up to adversity.

5 Love is Strange (2014)

Sony Pictures Classics

Directed by Ira Sachs, this romantic drama film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2014. Alfred Molina brings to the screen a fascinating, emotionally charged performance as George Garea, a middle-aged man who must compromise with his living situation for the sake of his love. The film received universal critical acclaim, with Molina receiving two nominations for Best Supporting Actor. Ben Hull (John Lithgow) and George Garea (Alfred Molina) are a gay couple who finally get married after being together for 39 years. As a backlash, Ben gets fired from his job as a Catholic school music teacher. Unable to afford the living conditions they had through Ben’s paycheck, the couple has to live separately with their relatives or acquaintances, trying their best to keep their relationship going. At the same time, these people start to raise concerns of their own.





4 The Hoax (2006)

Miramax

Another production led by Lasse Hallström, this comedy-drama film is adapted from the novel by Clifford Irving. Alfred Molina plays the role of Richard Suskind, a researcher and loyal friend to the character of Clifford Irving. The semi-biopic nature of The Hoax, along with its praiseworthy acting earned Molina a nomination for Best Supporting Actor by the London Film Critics Circle upon its release. Clifford Irving (Richard Gere) is a novelist and investigative reporter who teams up with best friend Richard Suskind (Alfred Molina), a children’s book author, to publish a fake autobiography of Howard Hughes (Milton Buras) a business magnate and influential film producer.

3 An Education (2009)