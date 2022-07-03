Call of Duty teaser confirms the Terminator is coming to Vanguard & Warzone

It’s been some time since an Operator skin has shaken up Warzone but the Night Terror Florence skin, which many are calling the new Roze skin, has the potential to do so. Here’s how to get the Violet Stealth bundle in Warzone and Vanguard.

When the Roze skin was at the height of its power, it tormented Warzone lobbies one match after another. Due to the skin’s all-black outfit, it blended in easily with the surroundings and made it hard for enemies to spot before it received a decisive nerf.

In Season 4, a Warzone and Vanguard bundle highlights a similar skin that has made its way to Call of Duty with the Violet Stealth bundle. The Night Terror Florence skin shares many similarities to the Roze skin, so here’s everything you need to know about it.

How to get Night Terror Florence skin in Warzone & Vanguard

To get your hands on the Night Terror skin, you’ll have to purchase the Violet Stealth bundle. Following the Warzone update that nerfed the NZ-41 on June 30, the Violet Stealth bundle is available to purchase.

Despite the June 30 release, the bundle has yet to appear in the Vanguard and Warzone store in-game. Here’s where PC, Xbox, and PlayStation players can purchase the bundle.

Given the competitive advantage it might bring, you won’t want to miss the Violet Stealth bundle in Warzone and Vanguard Season 4.

Vanguard & Warzone Violet Stealth bundle content

It seems you’ll have to dish out $19.99 / £16.79 for the Vanguard and Warzone bundle and here’s what you’ll receive in exchange:

Night Terror Florence skin

Violet Violence Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle blueprint

Dark Ambient MP40 blueprint

Midnight Malice calling card

Hooded Hell emblem

Neon Artistry sticker

Funeral Director watch

Inscribed reticle

2,400 CoD Points

Not only is the Night Terror skin expected to be a powerful cosmetic in-game, but the MP40 is a meta weapon in both Warzone and Vanguard, which further sweetens the deal.

Both the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle and MP40 blueprints will come equipped with neon purple tracer rounds that tie into the Violet Stealth aesthetic. The 2,400 CoD Points are a nice touch as a bonus you could use on another bundle.

Image Credit: Activision