Countryfile’s Adam Henson’s candid admission on finding sheepdog after Peg’s retirement

Back in February, Countryfile presenter Adam Henson left BBC viewers devastated when he revealed his beloved sheepdog Peg was going to retire. He became concerned for the family dog after her eyesight began to deteriorate. During Sunday night’s episode, Adam began looking for a new sheepdog but made a candid admission about Peg’s future.

Whilst walking his three family dogs, Adam explained: “You may remember a few weeks ago I found out that Peg, my trusty old sheepdog here, is going into retirement.”

In a flashback clip of Peg at the vets, Adam observed: “Candice has got the torchlight on the cupboard and Peg can definitely follow it and is looking at it.

“There may be some dulling in her vision on one side.”

Back to the present, Adam continued: “So I am now on the hunt for a new sheepdog, and I have got a few ideas, so once I have taken these three for a walk, I am going to check them out.

