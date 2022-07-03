Covid: Coronavirus cases have ‘almost doubled’ in weeks – ‘protection is not guaranteed’

And with this in mind, “it is quite likely that more new strains will emerge”.

Professor Kinane added: “It is important to understand that as long as there remains an unvaccinated chunk of the population, the virus will continue to evolve, and cases will rise.”

The expert encourages the public to “remain vigilant” and to “utilise sensible precautionary measures”.

Examples include: avoiding gatherings in crowded places, using face coverings, and maintaining social distancing as much as possible.