Cristiano Ronaldo has another reason to leave Man Utd as ‘crunch meeting’ set for Monday

Unless he would be willing to take a pay cut elsewhere, Ronaldo’s gargantuan wages could be the key stumbling block that prevents him from moving on this summer. Such huge numbers significantly limit the number of teams with the financial muscle to even think about lodging an approach for the Portuguese, despite rumoured interest from Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Blues owner Todd Boehly reportedly met with Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, towards the end of June, and Bayern could have cash to splash if they backtrack on their intention to keep hold of Robert Lewandowski. That being said, United are supposedly in no mood to let Ronaldo leave and expect him to honour the final year of his contract.