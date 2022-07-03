Cristiano Ronaldo told by Man Utd he must be on pre-season tour despite request to leave – Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday’s national newspapers…

DAILY MIRROR

Cristiano Ronaldo has been told by Manchester United that he must be on their pre-season tour this week – despite his desire to leave the Premier League club in the near future.

Napoli, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have all been made aware of Ronaldo’s plan to leave Manchester United.

Manchester United have reportedly made contract with Paulo Dybala’s agent as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his attacking options this summer.

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of midfielder Frenkie de Jong after an initial transfer fee was agreed with Barcelona, and the Catalan club have their eyes on a direct replacement.

Newcastle have reportedly entered the race to sign Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Newcastle are preparing new contract talks with Callum Wilson in a move to secure the striker’s long-term future.

Arsenal have been given renewed hope of sealing a deal for Bologna starlet Aaron Hickey with Brentford boss Thomas Frank refusing to comment on a transfer.

THE SUN

Chelsea are at the front of the queue to offer Cristiano Ronaldo Champions League football.

Jesse Lingard may only join Everton as a last resort despite optimism of his capture within Goodison Park.

Alex Telles is reportedly set to be sold by Manchester United after his bust-up with starlet Hannibal Mejbri in May.

Manchester United rookie Dylan Levitt is a shock target for Scottish side Dundee United.

Liverpool’s promising left-back Owen Beck is a loan target for Portuguese top-flight club Famalicao.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira wants to sign Dwight McNeil from Burnley, but West Ham also admire the 22-year-old, with the Clarets likely to want more than £10m for the midfielder.

Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson will try to talk Anel Ahmedhodzic into joining him in a £3m swoop.

Wayne Hennessey is waiting to find out if he will start for Burnley this season or needs a loan move to help his Wales World Cup bid.

DAILY MAIL

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has already laid down a stern set of footballing rules as he continues to try to transform the team’s dismal situation.

Both Manchester City and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry in a £35m deal this summer.

DAILY EXPRESS

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly asked to leave Manchester United as far back as January, before figures at the club talked him out of making a scene.

Manchester United and Arsenal will reportedly fight over the signing of Paulo Dybala this summer after his contract at Juventus expired this month.

Manchester United are reportedly ready to use Alex Telles and Eric Bailly in a swap deal to land Pau Torres.

Todd Boehly is interested in making a statement buy shortly after becoming the new Chelsea owner, and signing Neymar could become a real possibility.

Arsenal have reportedly held talks with the agent of Lille youngster Amadou Onana as sporting director Edu scouts out midfield alternatives to Youri Tielemans.

Antonio Conte has been informed that Bayern Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie will not be joining Tottenham as the Italian’s seventh summer signing.

Newcastle are still hopeful they can sign Jesse Lingard this summer despite the former Manchester United star holding talks with both Tottenham and Everton.

DAILY STAR

Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly be forced to take a pay cut as a result of Manchester United’s miserable Premier League campaign.

West Ham have agreed a deal to sign Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma, after personal terms were wrapped up with the Dutchman.

DAILY RECORD

Schalke sporting director Rouven Schroder has confessed the Bundesliga club are open to bids for Celtic-linked defender Malick Thiaw this summer.

AIK have admitted defeat in their bid to land free agent Jordan Larsson this summer – clearing the path for Celtic and other suitors to push for a deal this summer.

Ferencvaros sporting director Tamas Hajnal has left the door open for Ryan Mmaee to join Celtic this summer – despite attempts to cool speculation of a move.

Southampton have emerged as frontrunners in the race to sign Rangers contract rebel Joe Aribo.

Rangers have reportedly received an approach from Auxerre to take forward Fashion Sakala on loan next season as they prepare for their return to Ligue 1.

SCOTTISH SUN

Former Rangers winger Jordan Jones could be set to make a return to Scottish football, with Kilmarnock keen to take him on loan from Wigan.