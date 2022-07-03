Dakota Johnson On What Her Off-Camera Relationship With Fifty Shades Co-Star Jamie Dornan Was Like While Filming The Movies

The Fifty Shades of Grey films revolved around a college graduate and her erotic sexual adventures with a young billionaire. As Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan played the roles of the two leads, there were rumors that the romantic chemistry that was presented on-screen was the total opposite of how things really were between them off-screen. However, Johnson has now shared some insight into the true nature of her behind-the-scenes relationship with Dornan.

It’s easy to imagine that it can be challenging to portray sexual chemistry with an actor when the feelings aren’t there in real life. One would think that such a thing would be even harder if both performers didn’t really get along. However, Dakota Johnson revealed during her interview with Vanity Fair , that she and Jamie Dornan were very cool while making the Fifty Shades of Grey flicks:

There was never a time when we didn’t get along. I know it’s weird, but he’s like a brother to me. I love him so, so, so much. And we were really there for each other. We had to really trust each other and protect each other.

This is definitely good to hear, as there have certainly been instances in which leads in romance films did not get along. For example, Ryan Gosling and his co-star Rachel McAdams were no Noah and Allie off camera filming The Notebook, as Gosling even tried to where he Gosling tried to get McAdams fired at one point. (Surprisingly enough, the two ended up dating each other in real life not long after.)

While the Fifty Shades of Grey leads may never have been a couple in real life, they still became a great team while making the movies. In regard to filming the challenging sex scenes, the Cha Cha Real Smooth actress gave her male co-lead some advice on the sexy way to take off a woman’s underwear. She’s also said in the past that she e njoyed working with Jamie Dornan (preferring him over the character of Christian Grey) and credited their special on-screen relationship due to the trust they had in each other. The Belfast actor has also said some nice things about Johnson , noting that her humorous personality would be great if the two of them were to ever host an erotic book club together. I’m sure they’d have no problem finding members to join.

While they’re not currently working together, red-carpet events have helped bring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan together. The Irish actor reflected on seeing the 32-year-old actress during premieres and said that they had a nice time reuniting. He’s proud of the work the two of them did during their “mad journey” together. Though Johnson and Dornan have moved on from the jobs that made their careers, it’s refreshing to know that no tension exists between them and that they’re still good friends to this day.