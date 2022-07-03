Categories
Dakota Johnson On What Her Off-Camera Relationship With Fifty Shades Co-Star Jamie Dornan Was Like While Filming The Movies


The Fifty Shades of Grey films revolved around a college graduate and her erotic sexual adventures with a young billionaire. As Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan played the roles of the two leads, there were rumors that the romantic chemistry that was presented on-screen was the total opposite of how things really were between them off-screen. However, Johnson has now shared some insight into the true nature of her behind-the-scenes relationship with Dornan.

It’s easy to imagine that it can be challenging to portray sexual chemistry with an actor when the feelings aren’t there in real life. One would think that such a thing would be even harder if both performers didn’t really get along. However, Dakota Johnson revealed during her interview with Vanity Fair, that she and Jamie Dornan were very cool while making the Fifty Shades of Grey flicks:

There was never a time when we didn’t get along. I know it’s weird, but he’s like a brother to me. I love him so, so, so much. And we were really there for each other. We had to really trust each other and protect each other.



