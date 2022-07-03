Disabled drivers hit out at ‘lazy’ and ‘selfish’ motorists who park in disabled bays

Drivers suffering from disabilities have raged online over other abled motorists who occupy disabled bays and make life difficult for those who need them the most. Some said that they often struggle to get out of their vehicles because of others misusing the bays.

“I try to respectfully challenge as many people as I can who I see disrespecting the spaces.

“My parents both have severe mobility issues and need those spaces.

One of them, named GMark, told SurreyLive: “I am shocked at how inconsiderate, selfish and lazy people are.

Several drivers in Surrey have spoken out about their experiences.

Some suggested that supermarkets are the worst places for finding an available disabled bay.

This has a huge impact on some of the blue badge owners as they are unable to carry essential groceries.

One online user, wannasay, spoke out about their experience.

They said: “I struggle to find disabled parking at most supermarkets and on the streets due to people without a blue badge parking in these bays.

“I have to park elsewhere which is a real struggle for me or I go back home without essential groceries.

“When these disabled bays are empty, it’s because the disabled driver couldn’t park in them because people are at the ATM machines one minute and gone in the next five minutes or parked across two disabled bays.

“These people do not care about their actions.

“There should be a parking eye put in place with £100 fines, as it’s unacceptable that blue-badge holders cannot find parking in order to get what they need.”

There are usually two types of disabled parking spaces that can be found in the UK.

The first one is a formal space.

These are normally found in town centres, but can also be placed in residential parking zones.

The word DISABLED is written alongside the bay, and a restriction plate showing the blue disabled symbol is mounted next to the space.

They are covered by a traffic regulation order, which can be enforced by a civil enforcement officer.

The second one is an advisory space.

These are normally provided where parking is at a premium in a residential area not controlled by waiting restrictions.

Advisory bays are marked with the word DISABLED, but they don’t have a restriction plate showing the blue disabled symbol accompanying them.

They can’t be enforced and no action can be taken against anyone else who parks there.