Categories
Health

Fireworks, Country Fest, Music by the Sea series: Events this week


Reading of the Declaration of Independence in Dover

Dover kicks off Independence Day with its annual reading of the Declaration of Independence on Monday, July 4. Garrison Players Arts Center performers will portray John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson, and read the Declaration at 9 a.m. on the steps of Dover City Hall. Mayor Robert Carrier will also speak.

Naturalization Ceremony open to public at Strawbery Banke

Strawbery Banke Museum in partnership with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the United States District Court – District of New Hampshire celebrates Independence Day by welcoming 75 new citizens in a Naturalization Ceremony on Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m. on the museum grounds. The public is welcome to attend the Naturalization Ceremony free of charge. For more information, visit StrawberyBanke.org/events/American-Celebration.cfm. Parking at Strawbery Banke Museum is extremely limited. If the lot is full, visitors are encouraged to try nearby offsite parking options including Portsmouth’s two parking garages.

Brentwood Fourth of July Parade

There will be a 4th of July parade starting at the Brentwood Highway Shed on Monday, July 4 starting at 10 a.m.

Portsmouth's fireworks show over South Mill Pond Monday, July 5, 2021 in celebration of the Fourth of July.

Fireworks are a go at Hampton Beach

There will be a fireworks display on Monday, July 4 at the top of B and C Streets, at 9:30 p.m. at Hampton Beach. Check facebook.com/HamptonNHBeach for weather updates.

Hampton Beach Fourth of July weekend:Fireworks, music and more

Fireworks on Kennebunk Beach

A traditional fireworks display will be held on Monday, July 4 at 9 p.m. at Kennebunk Beach.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.