Fireworks, Country Fest, Music by the Sea series: Events this week

Reading of the Declaration of Independence in Dover

Dover kicks off Independence Day with its annual reading of the Declaration of Independence on Monday, July 4. Garrison Players Arts Center performers will portray John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson, and read the Declaration at 9 a.m. on the steps of Dover City Hall. Mayor Robert Carrier will also speak.

Naturalization Ceremony open to public at Strawbery Banke

Strawbery Banke Museum in partnership with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the United States District Court – District of New Hampshire celebrates Independence Day by welcoming 75 new citizens in a Naturalization Ceremony on Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m. on the museum grounds. The public is welcome to attend the Naturalization Ceremony free of charge. For more information, visit StrawberyBanke.org/events/American-Celebration.cfm. Parking at Strawbery Banke Museum is extremely limited. If the lot is full, visitors are encouraged to try nearby offsite parking options including Portsmouth’s two parking garages.

Brentwood Fourth of July Parade

There will be a 4th of July parade starting at the Brentwood Highway Shed on Monday, July 4 starting at 10 a.m.

Fireworks are a go at Hampton Beach

There will be a fireworks display on Monday, July 4 at the top of B and C Streets, at 9:30 p.m. at Hampton Beach. Check facebook.com/HamptonNHBeach for weather updates.

Fireworks on Kennebunk Beach

A traditional fireworks display will be held on Monday, July 4 at 9 p.m. at Kennebunk Beach.

Fireworks at Ogunquit Beach

There will be fireworks at Ogunquit Beach on Monday, July 4. Great views from the entire beach, from Main Beach all the way up to Footbridge Beach, North Beach and beyond. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. Rain date: July 5.

Fireworks in Dover

There will be a fireworks display on Monday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m. launched from Maglaras Park and viewable from Henry Law Park and locations throughout the city. The fireworks display will be preceded by a performance of the 39th Army Band at the Rotary Arts Pavilion, from 7:30 to 9:15 p.m. Food and novelty vendors will be available at Henry Law Park. Rain date July 5.

Country Fest at Hampton Beach

The Hampton Beach Country Music Fest kicks off Tuesday, July 5 and runs through Thursday, July 7. Maddie & Tae, the duo who took on “bro-country” with their hit song “Girl In A Country Song,” which skyrocketed to No. 1, will be headlining on Thursday night.

On Tuesday, July 5, Kevin White and his Garth Live — The Ultimate Tribute Band will perform. He’ll be followed by Portland’s 12/OC, on Wednesday, July 6. On Thursday, singer-songwriter Isaiah Bennett, a former “American Idol” contestant, will open for Maddie & Tae at 7 p.m. All shows will take place at 7 p.m. on the Seashell Stage and are free so get there early.

Join Dover Public Library’s new Genealogy Group

DOVER — Find a group of like-minded individuals where you can share your triumphs and get help with your roadblocks in genealogy at Dover Public Library’s new Genealogy Group. The group meets the first Tuesday of every month, with the first meeting on Tuesday, July 5 at 6:30 p.m. At this meeting attendees are invited to share the hardest problem they’ve faced or have solved in their genealogy research.

The group is open to the public and not restricted to Dover residents or library card holders. For more information, email Anne Nelson at a.nelson@dover.nh.gov or call the library at 603-516-6050.

Free piano lessons with James Li at library

DOVER — James Li is offering free piano lessons to kids ages 6-14 at the Dover Public Library. The session will be four weeks long beginning Wednesday, July 6, at 9 a.m. If you are interested, please fill out the registration form on our website library.dover.nh.gov and we will get back to you with a specific time slot.

Rocky Shores Sea Trek at the library

DOVER — Learn about the rocky shores of New Hampshire from a UNH docent on Wednesday, July 6 at 2 p.m., at the Dover Public Library. Recommended for grades K-3.

Pat McGann at the new Music Hall Lounge

Comedian Pat McGann will take the stage for the first show at Portsmouth’s newest venue The Music Hall Lounge. McGann is quickly rising as one of the sharpest stand-ups in the comedy world as Sebastian Maniscalco’s opening act. He’ll do two shows, one at 6 p.m., one at 8 p.m. Tickets available at themusichall.org.

Music by the Sea series kicks off

The Seacoast Science Center’s Atlantic Grill Music by the Sea concert series kicks off with Rhythm Method on Thursday, July 7.This popular local band serves up only the funkiest of tunes that transport you to a fun-lovin’, groovy era gone by. Concert begins at 6 p.m., gates open at 5 for dining. Tickets are required and are $20 for non-members and $15 for members; under 3 is free. Tickets are available at seacoastsciencecenter.org. Tickets are limited and walk-ins are subject to availability. The Seacoast Science Center is located in Odiorne Point State Park, 570 Ocean Blvd. in Rye.

Crafternoon: Make thumbprint ocean art

DOVER — Families are invited to join us Friday, July 8 at 3 p.m. at the Dover Public Library in the lecture hall to make and take ocean thumbprint art.

Teen Laser Tag After Hours

DOVER — Teens entering grades 6 to 12 are invited to join us at the Dover Public Library on Friday, July 8 at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. for after-hours laser tag! Sign up is needed.

Laser Tag After Hours

DOVER — Kids entering grades 1 to 5 are invited to join us at the Dover Public Library on Saturday, July 9 at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., or 3 p.m., for after-hours laser tag! Sign up is needed.