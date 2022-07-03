George Harrison Said The Beatles Smoked Herbal Cigarettes Before Meeting Elvis Presley

George Harrison and the rest of The Beatles idolized Elvis Presley. When the group became just as famous as The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, their manager, Brian Epstein, organized a meeting. The Beatles arrived at Elvis’ Beverly Hills mansion in a fit of giggles after having smoked some herbal cigarettes.

George Harrison, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr of The Beatles | Mirrorpix/Getty Images

It took three days for Brian Epstein to organize a meeting with The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll

Once The Beatles had taken the U.S. by storm, they were ready to meet their biggest idol. According to Joshua M. Greene’s Here Comes The Sun: The Spiritual And Musical Journey Of George Harrison, John Lennon told the press in 1965 that Elvis was the only person in the United States that they really wanted to meet. “It was difficult to describe how we felt about him,” John said. “We just idolized the guy so much.”

Getting a meeting with The King proved to be a hard task, even for The Beatles. It took Epstein three days of negotiations with Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker. However, he succeeded in scoring a meeting for his band and their idol.

“Word had somehow leaked out that they would be visiting that evening, and thousands of people had gathered outside the gates,” Greene wrote.

However, George and The Beatles were in a state by the time they reached Elvis’ front door.