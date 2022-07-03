Categories
GHOST rescues 18 kids on their 30 most vulnerable list during operation


GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Friday the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team rescued 18 out of 30 children on their most vulnerable list.

The GHOST rescue operation was on June 30.

Children on their most vulnerable list are classified as kids who slip through the cracks in probate court and Child Protective Services.

The GHOST team said they will continue to investigate and look for the other 12 outstanding children on the list.

“Predators look for kids that are vulnerable that nobody ever thinks about,” Swanson said.

Children put on the most vulnerable list are classified as potential victims.

One of the rescued children, a 14-year-old, was taken to Voices for Children for a forensic interview. The 14-year-old showed evidence of physical abuse, according to GHOST.

This case is being given to CPS for a parental plan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan State Police, Voices for Children and Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office helped on this rescue.

GHOST has been doing rescue operations for the last five years.

