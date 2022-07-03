Heartthrob Harry Styles cancels Copenhagen concert amid nearby shopping centre shooting

Harry announced on his Snapchat about his show’s cancellation: “My team and I pray for everyone involved in the Copenhagen shopping mall shooting. I am shocked. Love H.”

The PA news agency initially reported the show was still going ahead.

However, the show was due to begin at 7pm UK time, leading to delays then ultimately its cancellation.

A video was also shared to social media on an announcer on stage informing fans to leave the venue and the police will escort them out.

Harry was due to take his Love on Tour show around the world in 2020 before the pandemic changed his plans.