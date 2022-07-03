Categories
Business

How Tyra Banks Messed Up in Michael Jackson’s Famous Music Video

Michael Jackson became iconic for creating powerful visuals for his hit singles. Aside from the likes of “Thriller” and “Remember The Time,” one of his most famous music videos is “Black or White.” The video features dozens of people singing along to the track, one of which is Tyra Banks. The America’s Next Top Model creator messed up her cameo by forgetting a key element of the choreography. 

Tyra Banks on red carpet; Banks appeared in Michael Jackson's

Tyra Banks | Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Tyra Banks appears in Michael Jackson’s “Black or White” video and messes up mark

Before becoming one of the most famous supermodels in the world, one of Banks’ first gigs was in Jackson’s music video for “Black or White.” Little did she know the job would be a lot harder than she imagined, though her appearance in the visual was brief. In a 2019 interview with Access Live, Banks explained how her being overly confident backfired. She said:

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.