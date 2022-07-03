iTWire – Xopero Software, Wasabi partner on clobackup and recovery cloud storage delivery

Enterprise backup, and disaster recovery software vendor Xopero Software has partnered with hot cloud storage provider Wasabi to deliver “disruptively low cost, fast, and reliable cloud storage” with no fees for egress or API requests.

According to Xopero the tactical association brings easy-to-use and install innovative storage technology at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees to all Xopero Software customers.

Xopero says its ONE Backup & Recovery, a :flagship Xopero Software product, provides its customers with reliable backup and recovery features for endpoints, servers, Microsoft 365 applications, VMware, and DevOps environments (GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Jira backup) whether self- or cloud-hosted – and this automated backup solution “efficiently saves time with excellent performance and world-class optimization technologies.”

“Wasabi hot cloud storage allows businesses to transform their data from a commodity into a strategic competitive weapon by enabling them to keep all of their data affordably and giving them immediate access to the data that will allow them to innovate their business for future success,” notes Xopero.

“As the effect of this partnership agreement between Xopero and Wasabi, users will get high availability at the best prices, maximum uptime, as well a ransomware-proof and disaster-resistance guarantee. ”

“We are very excited to build a strategic partnership with Wasabi. The expertise in cloud computing makes them a great fit and enables us to provide our customers with high uptime, data immutability, and the possibility to access data in milliseconds. In a world where every second of interruption costs businesses thousands of dollars, it’s a huge value to our customers and partners.” said Robert Zentkowski, Sales Director at Xopero Software.

Xopero saysi it is well-known that enterprises lose much time and money because of data loss and according to world statistics, human errors, either intentional or unintentional, hardware and software failures, and breaches cause a lot of trouble to businesses.

“Moreover, about 40-60% of small businesses have no opportunity to reopen after their data loss. On the other hand, medium and big corporations can waste more than $10,000 for an hour of downtime. The only solution to this problem is to back up their data on reliable storage,” Xopero suggests.

“This partnership allows the flexibility to use best-of-breed cloud services without financial penalties and with the freedom to select the best fit for their business without vendor lock-in, rather than commit to a single cloud provider. Disruptive cloud storage solutions create an opportunity for immediate economic advantage for partners and customers already using Xopero ONE simply add Wasabi as one of the data storage destinations and immediately lower your storage costs.” said Marty Falaro, SVP of Global Sales & Alliances at Wasabi.

