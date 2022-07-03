Jane McDonald suffers wardrobe ‘disaster’ in Statue of David painting challenge

Jane McDonald took viewers on a Mediterranean cruise where she gave her best tips and tricks when travelling solo. During a trip to Rome, Italy, Jane became inspired by the art of Michael Angelo and decided to channel her inner creativity. After taking part in a painting challenge onboard the cruise ship, Jane suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she spilt paint down her outfit.

When she hopped back on board the ship after a day of sightseeing in Rome, Jane asked: “While we set sail west, I am choosing culture over the kitchen.

“And joining in on the art classes, which is one of my favourite cruising activities. So what have we got to paint then?”

Another guest who was also taking part in the class explained: “It’s going to be the Statue of David, you can emphasise whatever bit you want.”

Going red-faced and giggling at the woman’s remark, Jane quipped: “Oh ok, thank you very much, I might not even get down to that bit.”

