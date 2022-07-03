Lee tourism: A closer look – Bonita Springs Florida Weekly

Saying tourism in Lee County has “recovered” after the pandemic is not so simple, said Tamara Pigott, executive director of the Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau (VCB).

Domestic leisure travel has been dominant and filled a lot of holes left by the drop in international and group business, she said. The 2022 season, or first quarter, had 1,126,500 visitors, a rebound from the low of 913,000 visitors in 2021, and approaching the 1,311,900 visitors seen in the pre-covid 2019 season.

Ms. Pigott attended the IPW conference held by the U.S. Travel Association in Orlando earlier in the month, a marketplace where global travel buyers meet with U.S. travel organizations to create new partnerships and generate business

In 2020, there was no IPW, due to the pandemic, Ms. Pigott said. In 2021, there was an abbreviated IPW, held in September. Now the event is back.

“It was our chance to showcase what we have to offer to the travel trade,” Ms. Pigott said. Many people in the U.S. plan their travel without using a travel agency, she said. But international travelers do. They were able to show Lee County’s vacation attributes to markets in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and other German-speaking countries like Austria, Switzerland, as well as Ireland and Scandinavian countries, she said.

“We had a very strong international visitation to Lee County prior to pandemic,” Ms. Pigott said. At one point it was as high as 30% visitation. “The wonderful thing about some of those markets is that they come in the summer,” she said. “That’s when we need more visitors.”

The marketing focus is now a bit different than it was historically, she said. They are shifting away from targeting markets demographically and instead targeting potential visitors with the activities they enjoy the most. Using the digital footprints they leave behind, they can target messages to people to promote things they can do in the area that match up with the things they enjoy, like beaches, or history, shelling, bird watching, kayaking, and other areas, she said. It’s called psychographics. The dictionary definition is: “the study and classification of people according to their attitudes, aspirations, and other psychological criteria, especially in market research.”

While unemployment in the county overall is very low, finding staffing, not just for travel and tourism, but other businesses, has been tricky, Ms. Pigott said.

“The labor market is still a challenge,” said Brian Kramer, general manager of the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa in Bonita Springs. For the better part of six to eight months, it was tough to find people to come to work, he said. Now the applicant stream is better and they are hoping to fill the part-time, full-time and seasonal jobs available.

“At the height of COVID, it actually came to the point at the resort that we closed for a month, because business was so bad,” Mr. Kramer said. “When we reopened, we saw an immediate surge right out of the gate, because people just wanted to get out.” Then demand grew. When new COVID variants emerged, they dropped a bit, but it was short-lived, he said. “We’ve had very strong occupancy at the resort over the last year,” he said. “We’re ecstatic at the response.”

Group meetings have also come back, he said, with the rebound starting about six months ago. “Attendees have come back in record numbers because people want to get back to business, they want to see people face to face again,” he said.

Looking to the future, the resort is facing “strong headwinds” from rising prices, rising energy costs, and supply chain problems. He can see those headwinds continuing for the next six to 12 months.

The resort has four pools, four restaurants, an 18,000-square-foot-spa and 30,000 square feet of indoor meeting space. The energy to maintain the buildings is high, food and produce prices are high, and when you need to do maintenance, finding parts is difficult and the cost of the parts are inflated, Mr. Kramer said. “Everything is starting to take its toll on us.” They are trying to get creative to deal with these issues.

One example of supply chain difficulty is the resort’s decision to replace some pool chairs for a fresh look about eight months ago. The vendor they normally order chairs from said they would have to wait 50 weeks for the chairs, he said. They were able to work around it and find another vendor.

Another example was the necessity to replace a part in an air conditioner in a kitchen area that went bad, he said. Luckily, they had a backup part on hand, but to get another part to replace the backup, they were told there was a 30-week wait.

“If there’s anything that keeps me up at night in the hotel industry it’s supply chain issues,” he said. ¦