Milwaukee’s mass timber building tops one in Norway as world’s largest


Construction continues on Ascent, the mass timber apartment structure located at 700 E. Kilbourn Ave. in downtown Milwaukee. The 25-story building will be the tallest mass timber structure in the world. It will open this summer.

Milwaukee: Prepare to enter the record books.

Ascent, the second of two mass timber structures in the city, will open its doors to residents on July 15, 2022. 

But unlike Milwaukee’s first mass timber structure, Timber Lofts in Walker’s Point, this $80 million building will stand 25 stories high — 284 feet — making it the tallest mass timber building in the world, knocking Norway’s Mjösa Tower out of first place.

Developed by New Land Enterprises LLC at 700 E. Kilbourn Ave. in downtown Milwaukee, the 259-unit building will offer one-bedroom (starting at $1,715 per month), two-bedroom (up to $4,450 per month), and three-bedroom apartments (up to $7,860 per month).

Compared to typical high-rise buildings — which are constructed using concrete and steel — structures like Ascent use treated wood sourced directly from trees. 



