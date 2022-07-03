More children than ever being prescribed Valium as mental health woes soar

The figures, released in a House of Lords written question, come at a time when GPs are warning that they are increasingly being asked to care for the mental health of children and adolescents when they should be eligible for specialist help.

The new figures were condemned as “shocking” by a leading psychiatrist who also warned that a generation was being over-medicalised and steered towards diagnoses that could blight their lives.

Another leading expert said the increased use of the drugs was both “staggering and dangerous” and that the drugs were being given as an alternative “to patch up” the lack of proper mental health services.

Lord Lothian, the former Conservative Defence Minister Michael Ancram, a campaigner for better mental health, discovered that the number of under 18s prescribed anti-anxiety medication had risen to 122,181 in 2021/22 from 96,756 in 2019/20 and 77,696 in 2017/18.

The drugs are classed as hypnotics, which are designed to help with sleep disorders, and anxiolytics, a category of drugs used to prevent anxiety and treat anxiety related to anxiety disorders. These include Librium and Valium and can be highly addictive.