Movies to look out for in July

July will see some of the biggest movie releases of the year. The latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Jordan Peele’s latest film will get plenty of attention, but there are other movies that will be coming out. A documentary executive produced by Martin Scorsese and an alum from The Office making his directorial debut are just some of the highlights of the month. Here are some July movies to keep an eye out for.

Cordelia (VOD/Digital: July 5)



Cordelia (Antonia Campbell-Hughes), a young woman living in London, meets her mysterious and alluring neighbor Frank (Johnny Flynn) for the first time but quickly becomes suspicious of his motives. With her twin sister away for the weekend, Cordelia is left alone and overcome with paranoia. She begins to unravel and sink back into past traumas the more that Frank tries to charm his way into her life, becoming a danger to herself and others.

Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel (In Theaters and On Demand: July 8, 2022)

The legendary Chelsea Hotel, an icon of 1960s counterculture and a haven for famous artists and intellectuals including Patti Smith, Janis Joplin and the superstars of Warhol’s Factory, has recently reopened after extensive renovations, which are now almost complete. Dozens of long-term residents, many in their later years, have lived amidst the scaffolding and constant construction for close to a decade. Against this chaotic backdrop, Dreaming Walls takes us through the hotel’s storied halls, exploring its living body and the bohemian origins that contributed to its mythical stature. Its residents and the walls themselves now face a turning point in their common history.

Love Accidentally (freevee: July 15)

Capable, experienced Alexa and smooth-talking newcomer Jason are competing for a senior position at a high-powered advertising firm when each of their significant others breaks up with them. Thinking she’s confiding in a friend, Alexa sends a ‘broken heart’ text to Jason by mistake. The two spark up a phone-only relationship, with neither daring to ask who the other really is, and grow ever closer as they support each other through work problems and heartache. When they arrange to meet and the truth comes out, will they be able to put their rivalry aside and let true love prevail?

Nope (In theaters: July 22)

Jordan Peele’s third feature is arguably the most important of his career. After the critical and commercial acclaim of his directorial debut Get Out, came the lackluster Us. His revival of The Twilight Zone was fine, but ultimately disappointing. (In fairness, he did help write the well received 2021 version of Candyman.) His latest film as a director is a science fiction horror story about the residents of an isolated town who experience a strange event and what two siblings intend to do about it.

Thor: Love and Thunder (In theaters: July 8)

The next entry in the MCU follows the self-proclaimed Strongest Avenger as he tries to figure out what he wants to do with his life. Not only does Thor (Chris Hemsworth) face a mid-life crisis, he faces the challenge of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). The movie also features the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster as…the Mighty Thor?

Vengeance (In theaters: July 29)

Vengeance, the directorial debut from writer and star B.J. Novak (The Office), is a darkly comic thriller about Ben Manalowitz, a journalist and podcaster who travels from New York City to West Texas to investigate the death of a girl he was hooking up with. With an ensemble cast that includes Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher, Boyd Holbrook, J. Smith-Cameron, and Dove Cameron.

