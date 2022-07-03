Netflix Posts Opening To Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime Produced By Studio TRIGGER

Not long after its premiere at Anime Expo during the dedicated Cyberpunk: Edgerunners panel with members of studio TRIGGER, Netflix has officially posted the opening to the forthcoming anime series. The series will premiere this September on Netflix worldwide and is a standalone story based on the Cyberpunk 2077 video game developed and published by CD Projekt RED, with the series also featuring direct involvement from the game’s writing and production staff. The opening sequence also features an excerpt of “This Fire” (stylized as “This Fffire”) by rock band Franz Ferdinand and is embedded below:

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners features a fragment of a song “This Fire” (music and lyrics KAPRANOS/MCCARTHY). Published by Universal Music Publishing Ltd./Universal Music Publishing Sp. z o.o./CD PROJEKT S.A. © 2022 CD PROJEKT S.A. All rights reserved.