Netflix Schedule Additions: New TV & Movies Arriving July 4-10

It’s the perfect time of the year of an adventure animated movie directed by Academy Award winner Chris Williams.

On July 8, The Sea Beast will be available to watch on Netflix. The story follows the adventures of a famous monster hunter called Jacob Holland (Karl Urban) teaming up with an eager young adventurer Maisie Brumble (Zaris-Angel Hator). The cast also features Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Dan Stevens, and Kathy Burke.

“In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes – and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland,” reads the official synopsis. “But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. From Academy Award winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero Six, Bolt), The Sea Beast takes us to where the map ends, and the true adventure begins.”

On the same day, the streaming platform will also debut the first season of Boo, Bitch. The series will be led and executive produced by Lana Condor. Joining her are Zoe Colletti as Gia, Mason Versaw as Jake C., Aparna Brielle as Riley, Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Gavin, and Jason Genao as Devon.

“The story follows a high school senior who has lived most of her life flying safely under the radar,” reads the synopsis. “When she realizes that, over the course of one night, she’s able to alter her narrative and start living an ‘epic life,’ she jumps at the opportunity… only to wake up the next morning to learn that she’s a ‘motherf*%king ghost.’”

What’s Coming to Netflix | July 4-10

What to Watch on Netflix on July 4

What to Watch on Netflix on July 6

Control Z: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES Girl in the Picture — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between – NETFLIX FILM

– NETFLIX FILM King of Stonks — NETFLIX SERIES

— NETFLIX SERIES Uncle from Another World – NETFLIX ANIME

What to Watch on Netflix on July 7

The Flash : Season 8

: Season 8 Karma’s World : Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY Vinland Saga: Season 1

What to Watch on Netflix on July 8

Boo, Bitch – NETFLIX SERIES

– NETFLIX SERIES Capitani : Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES Dangerous Liaisons – NETFLIX FILM

– NETFLIX FILM How To Build a Sex Room – NETFLIX SERIES

– NETFLIX SERIES Incantation – NETFLIX FILM

– NETFLIX FILM Jewel – NETFLIX FILM

– NETFLIX FILM The Longest Night – NETFLIX SERIES

– NETFLIX SERIES Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls – NETFLIX FILM

– NETFLIX FILM The Sea Beast – NETFLIX FILM

Available July 10