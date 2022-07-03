‘Not At Cost Of Environment’: Raj Thackeray’s Son Opposes Shinde Govt’s Aarey Car Shed Decision

New Delhi: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray on Saturday opposed the Shinde-Fadnavis government’s decision to move ahead with construction of metro car shed in Mumbai’s Aarey colony which was stayed by the former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Terming the decision as shocking, Thackeray said that the Maharashtra youth had protested against the car shed due to which some of the protestors were put in jail also.

Requesting the newly-formed government to reconsider the decision, the MNS chief’s son took to social media and wrote, “We definitely need development but not at the cost of the environment. If our environment is completely destroyed then there will be no one left for politics or to be ruled upon. The politicians should take a note of this.”





The one of its first decisions by the Eknath Shinde-led newly formed government was recently opposed by Maharashtra former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddahav Thackeray.

“I am very upset. If you are angry with me, then vent out your anger, but don’t stab Mumbai in the heart. I am very upset that the Aarey decision has been overturned. This is not personal property,” Thackeray said. “I am saying this with folded hands. Please do not take out your anger towards me on Mumbai. Don’t play with its environment,” he added.

After taking the office of CM in 2019, the Uddhav Thackeray government had scrapped the decision to build the car shed in Aarey colony, adjacent to Sanjay Gandhi National Park and the area was declared as a reserve forest.

Thackeray, known to be an avid wildlife photographer, said that if the car shed was built in the Kanjur area, as proposed by his government, then Mumbai Metro can be taken further to distant suburbs of Ambernath and Badlapur. The area is however is disputed land as both Centre and state government besides many private entities have staked claim over it.