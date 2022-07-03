Obituaries in Sheboygan, Wisconsin | Sheboygan Press Media

Richard J. “ Dick” Burbach, age 81, of Plymouth, WI, passed away early Wednesday morning (June 29, 2022) at Rocky Knoll Health Care Facility in Plymouth. He was born on January 10, 1941 in Milwaukee, WI, son of the late Charles and Leona (Frey) Burbach. Dick graduated from Milwaukee Pius High School in 1959 and attended the University of Marquette. On May 30, 1964 he married Donna Traas at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Milwaukee. The couple has resided in Milwaukee after their marriage moving to Plymouth in 1973. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard Reserves for many years. In his early years, Dick was employed at Marine Bank in Downtown Milwaukee and then taught computer programing at Bryant and Stratton College in Milwaukee. In 1973, he started working at the Borden’s Cheese Company in Plymouth and was there for over 20 years. Dick then joined the City of Brookfield for 10 years and worked with their 911 Emergency Response System for the Police and Fire Departments retiring in 2003. He is a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth and belonged to the Plymouth Knights of Columbus # 1789 and was a member for 47 years. He served as treasurer for many years and was a Third Degree Knight. He also was a member of the Mother of Good Counsel Brookfield Knights of Columbus. Dick was very active in the Boys Scouts of American when his son were involved. He enjoyed telling stories, doing word search puzzles, coin collecting and working on his family Genealogy. “ We had a precious 6 months of time with Dad as he prepared us for life without him” Love Mary Survivors include his wife of 58 years: Donna of Plymouth, Daughter: Mary Horneck of Sheboygan Falls, One brother-in-law: Leon Sniegowski of Kenosha, Three sister-in-law’s: Eleanor Burbach of Butler, WI, Diane Traas of Milwaukee and Darlene (Bob) Brem of Milwaukee. Nine Grandchildren: Alexis Burbach of Appleton, Devin Burbach (Special friend: Rindy) of Yakima, WA., Justus Burbach of New Holstein, Hannah Burbach of Manitowoc, Jeremiah Burbach of New Holstein, Hope, Honor, Havilah, and Harmony Burbach all of Manitowoc, Two daughter-in-law’s: Candy Meyer of Appleton and Connie Burbach of Manitowoc. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law: Edward and Marion Traas, Three sons: Richard “Rick”, Edward and Jeff Burbach. His Siblings: Katie (Howard) Meyers, Joan (John) Wheiland, Carol (Donald) Bath, Margie Sniegowski and Charles Burbach. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday morning (July 6, 2022) at 10:00 A.M. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 115 Plymouth Street in Plymouth. Father Philip Reifenberg, pastor of the church will officiate and Interment will be in the Parish Cemetery. NO VISITATION will take place, but relatives and friends are asked to gather at the CHURCH on Wednesday morning starting at 9:30 A.M. until the time of mass. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Dick’s name for the Plymouth Knights of Columbus Council # 1789. The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com. In the last 6 months of Richard’s journey, he was at peace with all the people in his life, everyone that helped in the years before and especially all the lives of the new people that showed him care and compassion. We would like to thank staff and doctors at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee, the Aurora Sheboygan Memorial E.R. and hospital staff and especially the Rocky Knoll Health Care Facility (Woodland Village) Rehabilitation Staff, the Aurora- In- Home Hospice and the staff at the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice.

Posted online on July 02, 2022 Published in The Sheboygan Press