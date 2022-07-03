Outlander Season 6: Is it coming to Netflix in July 2022?

Here is everything you need to know about the current status of Outlander Season 6 on Netflix.

This latest season of the beloved franchise has gained good reception from the audience and has built a loyal fan base since 2014. It has an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with an average rating of 7.8/10 based on 8 reviews. On the other hand, it’s been more than one month since the sixth season aired on the Starz network and the curiosity among the viewers has started to build as the viewers have been anticipating for the next chapter to release on Netflix.

If you’re a fan of the series then we’ve compiled a list of all the things you should look forward to for the time being while you reminisce about the previous seasons before diving into the new season when it will be available to stream on the streaming platform. Continue reading to find out.

Is Outlander Season 6 coming to Netflix in July 2022?

As of July 3, 2022, we can assure readers that Outlander Season 6 won’t be available on Netflix this July. The premiere date for the upcoming season has yet to be disclosed by the network. Hence, we suggest fans to be patient for some time as these announcements take their time to be published and are done in a scheduled manner by the streaming platforms.

When will Outlander Season 6 make its debut on Netflix?

Since Starz is the main network of the TV series, it broadcast the season finale of Outlander Season 6 on May 1, 2022. Hence, Netflix subscribers are unlikely to watch the following episode until early May 2024. This is well known by the fans that this time frame has been the case for the previous seasons as well if the viewers want to see the latest installment on Netflix. By considering this, we know that the new seasons of the well-liked series are often released by the streaming juggernaut two years after their finales air on the program’s parent network.

The fifth season’s finale aired on Starz on May 10, 2020, and was subsequently made available on Netflix exactly two years later, on May 10, 2022. Probably because of the deal negotiated between Starz and Netflix. As a result, we are rather certain that the sixth season won’t be released until May 1, 2024. We suggest the viewers to be patient and catch up on the previous seasons to know about what events have transpired in the last 5 seasons.

Is Outlander Season 6 the last season of the series?

No, Starz has renewed the series for Season 7 which seems like the last season of the franchise. As it feels like they were in it till they ran out of books by Diana Gabaldon. Therefore, the present status of any additional seasons for Outlander is still unknown as Season 8 has not yet been announced by Starz. When Season 7’s filming is finished and the episodes start to air on the network, the audience and critical response to the new season will actually determine the series’ faith for any further installments.

This also depends on the show’s creators and producers. If they feel the franchise has a lot of stories left to tell or if it has completed the different arcs for good. Christina Davis, President of Original Programming for Starz, stated, “Starz is committed to investing in unapologetic, bold premium storytelling that amplifies diverse voices and shines a spotlight on women in front of and behind the camera through our #TakeTheLead initiative.”

Further adding, “The hit series Outlander embodies everything about our initiative including a powerful female lead character and an amazing team of storytellers. We look forward to following the adventures of Claire and Jamie in America during the Revolution as well as more time travel during this next season.”

Moreover, executive producer Maril Davis said at a TCA panel for the series, “We’ll keep making this until Claire and Jamie are 100. Honestly, we will. There’s still many more books to go. And if Starz and Sony are willing, we’re willing, and if the actors are willing, we’ll keep going.” According to Vanity Fair, in January 2021, Balfe hinted that she might like going out with Season 7. “We will have hit the almost 10-year mark by the end of that [season], which feels like a nice kind of time frame,” she explained before adding, “But we don’t know. Those decisions are far above my pay grade.”

Outlander Season 6 Official Trailer

According to the official description released by Starz, the sixth season of “Outlander” sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is not easy, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina – and perhaps most significantly – during a period of dramatic political upheaval.

The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge.

They must now defend this home – established on land granted to them by the Crown – not only from external forces but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care. For the Frasers and their immediate family, “home” is more than simply a site in which they live.

It is where they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives. Outlander season 6 explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you’ve created: when you become an outsider or an “outlander,” so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home.

How many seasons of Outlander are available on Netflix?

The first five seasons of Outlander are currently available on Netflix in most countries, and fans can stream the show based on the subscription plan that best suits their needs as they explore the incredible array of original TV shows and movies available on Netflix.

If our prediction comes true, Outlander Season 6 will then be made available on the streaming service in 2024. In addition, Season 7 of Outlander was formally renewed on April 7, 2022, and filming got underway that next month in Scotland. As a result, once the series has finished airing on Starz Network, it will finally be made accessible to view on Netflix. Take a look at the exclusive BTS clip of Outlander Season 7 below:

It wouldn’t be #WorldOutlanderDay without an #Outlander gift, now would it? Here’s a sneak peek from the set of Season 7. pic.twitter.com/CeIM8BsG1M — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) June 1, 2022

Other than Netflix, where is Outlander available to stream?

All the previous seasons of Outlander are now available on STARZ and the STARZ app, with new episodes launching on Sunday evenings. Furthermore, earlier seasons of Outlander are also presently available on Amazon Prime Video, the STARZ app, and Hulu, depending on the location of the viewers. On the other hand, Outlander Season 1 to 5 is also available to stream on Netflix in several international regions, following a similar schedule as the official STARZ site, which publishes episodes weekly.

Outlander Offical Synopsis

According to the official synopsis from the Starz website, “The ‘Outlander’ series spans the genres of romance, science-fiction, history and adventure in one epic tale. It follows the story of Claire Randall, a married combat nurse from 1945, who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743 Scotland.”

Catch up on the previous seasons while you wait for more Outlander Season 6 updates.