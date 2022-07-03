P-Valley’s Keyshawn star pens sweet tribute as Starz issue warning over latest episode

Starz’s acclaimed drama series P-Valley has become a new favourite among fans after it returned for season two in June. Following a tense episode, Keyshawn Harris star Shannon Thornton penned a sweet tribute to her character.

After P-Valley landed on screen in 2020, the show received a ton of critical acclaim, which led fans to quickly understand why season two was confirmed just two weeks after the pilot.

The series, which was the onscreen adaptation of Katori Hall’s play ‘P***y Valley’, followed the personal and professional lives of people who worked at the strip club The Pynk.

It also focused on the club’s owners Uncle Clifford (played by Nicco Annan) and Autumn Night (Elarica Johnson) and their efforts after it looked like The Pynk would be closing for good.

When P-Vally returned for season two, everyone’s lives had seen a huge change including Keyshawn’s (Shannon Thornton) following the shocking season finale.

