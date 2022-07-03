Categories
Entertainment

Prey Director Hints at More Predator Movies After Prequel Film


Prey director Dan Trachtenberg hints at the future of the Predator franchise after the upcoming prequel film, saying he has a lot of exciting ideas.

The Predator franchise could continue expanding after Prey is released on Hulu next month, according to director Dan Trachtenberg. Prey is the latest addition to the Predator series, which began back in 1987 when Arnold Schwarzenegger’s action movie hit theaters. Since then, the franchise has struggled to find its footing, with Predator 2, Predators, The Predator, and the Alien vs. Predator crossovers failing to impress audiences. Despite the franchise not having a lot of success in 35 years, Trachtenberg will attempt to reboot the horror series with Prey. 

After 2018’s The Predator received lackluster reviews, it was believed the franchise might finally be dead. That seemed even more likely after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox since the studio is mostly known for producing family-friendly movies. While there had been rumblings of Predator 5 for a few years, Disney confirmed in November 2021 that the 10 Cloverfield Lane director would be helming the prequel. Prey is set 300 years ago and centers around the Comanche Nation and a warrior named Naru (Amber Midthunder). Prey will still likely feature plenty of elements fans love about the Predator franchise, but the prequel film is shaping up to be entirely different from past films.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Related: Prey Can Finally Answer A Predator Mystery 30 Years On

As the release date for Prey is nearing, Trachtenberg is hinting at what could be in store next for the intergalactic hunter. In an interview with Time Outthe director confirmed that they do have ideas for the series’ future but didn’t confirm whether they will ever become a reality. Trachtenberg elaborated saying that “the boldest swings” at the Predator franchise are what excites him the most. Check out his full comment below:

There are a lot of exciting ideas for what could be next for the franchise. The things that most excite me are the boldest swings and I think there’s scope to do other things that haven’t been done before.


prey trailer reveals more predator

Trachtenberg’s comments about doing something different clearly explain the creative choices behind Prey. Out of all the Predator sequels, 2010’s Predators is often considered the most unique since it took its characters off-world to an alien planet. While Prey still takes place on Earth, having it take place in the 18th century is certainly a unique idea to give the franchise a soft reboot. Should Prey connect with audiences, Trachtenberg’s storyline could be expanded, but if it fails to make an impact, the Predator series could continue in a completely different direction.

Even though 20th Century Studios has released a few Prey trailers and images, there is still a lot of mystery surrounding the story. For that reason, it’s hard to say if Prey has the potential for a sequel. Prey 2 will of course depend on the success of the upcoming prequel, and it will also likely be a deciding factor on how Disney approaches future Predator movies. Releasing Prey on Hulu indicates they may not be incredibly confident in the film, but that could simply be because of the franchise’s past performance with audiences. Regardless, fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see how Prey stacks up to the other movies in the Predator series.


More: Prey’s Trailer Creates A Predator Powers Problem (But That’s Good)

Source: Time Out

  • Prey/Predator 5 (2022)Release date: Aug 05, 2022

Thor Love and Thunder Trailer Chris Hemsworth

Watch Thor: Love & Thunder Cast React to Seeing Their MCU Action Figures


About The Author

Prey Director Hints at More Predator Movies After Prequel Film


Christopher Fiduccia
(1189 Articles Published)

Christopher is a news writer, editor, and senior trainer at Screen Rant. He graduated from Rock Valley College in 2018 with an Associate of Arts degree and a Media Production Specialist certificate. After running his own movie blog called Flap’s Film Files on Facebook for over five years, Christopher joined the Screen Rant team in 2018 as a list writer before moving up the ranks. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Christopher enjoys spending time with his partner and two dogs, Daisy and Jemma.

Christopher is a sucker for ‘80s horror and giant monster movies but has covered a wide range of topics during his employment at Screen Rant. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) is his all-time favorite movie, but Blues Brothers, Killer Klowns From Outer Space, and Evil Dead 2 rank high on his list as well. Toy Story 2 also has a special place in his heart since it was the first movie he remembers seeing in theaters with his Dad when he was only two years old.

More From Christopher Fiduccia



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.