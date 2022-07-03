Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell had ‘intimate relationship’, alleges former Royal cop

Convicted sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell had an “intimate relationship” with Queen Elizabeth II’s son, Prince Andrew which gave the former socialite “unrestricted access” to Buckingham palace, alleged a former royal cop. Former UK socialite, Maxwell this week was convicted of sex trafficking young girls for her long-time friend and partner, Jeffrey Epstein. She was sentenced to 20 years in jail.

During her high-profile trial, a new light was shone upon the ties between Maxwell and the Duke of York, Prince Andrew. Now, Paul Page, who served as an armed protection officer from 1998 to 2004 has claimed that they were instructed to wave Maxwell into Buckingham palace when she arrived. Page told The Sun that he would often spot the ex-British socialite coming and going from Andrew’s apartments.

Page, who was even jailed in 2009 for fraud, told the media outlet, “She [Maxwell] was allowed to enter and exit the Palace night and day at will…Myself and my other colleagues formed the opinion they were in some sort of relationship.”

Maxwell and her former lover and business associate Jeffrey Epstein are known to have close ties with Queen Elizabeth II’s son Prince Andrew. While the Royal Family has drawn ire due to Prince Andrew’s relations with Epstein who was also a convicted sex offender, it should be noted that Maxwell visited the Palace at the same time she is now known to have groomed young girls for Epstein to abuse.

Even though the Duke of York’s friendship with Maxwell and Epstein has been intensely scrutinised, Prince Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.

In other shocking claims, Page alleged that he saw the Duke of York and Maxwell having an “intimate picnic” on the grounds of Buckingham Palace, just below the Queen’s bedroom window. However, this is not the first time that Page has levelled allegations about Maxwell and Prince Andrew’s relationship. Page had told Vanity Fair in December 2021 that Maxwell was allowed to “just breeze into the Palace like she was one of the royal family.” He noted that it was regarded as “unusual” because she was the daughter of disgraced media tycoon Robert Maxwell.

Page told the media outlet that it was thought as “not a good look for someone of Ghislaine’s father’s reputation to be mixing with the royal family” and added, “But that was neither here nor there to Prince Andrew.” The former royal protection officer also told Vanity Fair that as far as Duke of York was concerned, Maxwell “was allowed to come in and go as she pleased. We were instructed not to put her name in the visitors’ book.”

Page, who worked with Prince Andrew between 1998 and 2004, has previously revealed to Sunday Mirror that the first time he met with Maxwell was in 2001 when she arrived in a chauffeur-driven Range Rover.

Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for sex-trafficking

Earlier on June 28, UK former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on for running a pyramid scheme of “grooming” young girls for convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to abuse. However, the 60-year-old maintained her innocence in the New York sex trafficking case.

Maxwell did not testify in her defence during the trial late last year which ended with the court giving convictions on five counts, including one for sex trafficking a minor. Remarkably, on Tuesday, she did speak to the victims just shortly before the sentence was handed down.

“Jeffrey Epstein should have been here before all of you,” Maxwell said at the podium. “It is not about Epstein, ultimately. It is for me to be sentenced.”

Image: AP