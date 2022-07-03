Princess Anne is an ‘accidental trendsetter’ – how the royal became a ‘pioneer’

Miranda went on to speak about the Princess’ sunglasses, which she has donned on numerous occasions in recent days and weeks.

The sunglasses are large and have a white rim, making them seem sporty. Although not typically on-trend, Anne makes the look stylish.

The fashion expert said: “The Princess Royal’s favourite signature sunglasses are another prime example of her tearing up the fashion rule book and setting the standards herself.

“The sporty style she favours has never really been particularly fashionable, with a more practical rather than stylish feel, but the Princess has defiantly made them her own over the years, wearing them with a whole range of outfits from the very formal to the casual and sporty, and they work.”