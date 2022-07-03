Queen’s role officially rewritten by Palace as duties scaled back after health fears





Officials reviewing Her Majesty’s official duties have removed some of the gruelling work she was previously expected to undertake.

Recent mobility issues have forced the 96-year-old to pull out of several key events. The move comes after a glorious but exhausting Platinum Jubilee weekend in which Britain celebrated her 70-year reign – but which left the monarch shattered. Insiders have downplayed the significance of the trimmed list of engagements – given her age and well-documented recent health battles.

Some of the Queen’s duties will be taken on by her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, 73. According to the Sovereign Grant report, signed off by Sir Michael Stevens, the Keeper of the Privy Purse, two critical elements of the Queen’s role remain: Head of State and Head of Nation. The Queen has been expected to fulfil specific duties, including the State Opening of Parliament, the appointment of a prime minister, and paying and receiving state visits – all previously laid out in a 13-point list.

But these previously “must dos” have been watered down and replaced with vaguer language that states the Queen’s role now “encompasses a range of parliamentary and diplomatic duties.” As Head of Nation, the Queen will only fulfil her duties “where appropriate or necessary.” This year’s Queen’s Speech was read by the Prince of Wales, as the Queen missed the event for the first time in almost 60 years.

She also missed the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March. It is expected Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will shoulder the bulk of Her Majesty’s duties. Although, given her age, the move is not unexpected, it is thought to be the first time in a decade the Palace’s annual report has amended the Queen’s duties.