Sean Connery suffered for ‘some time’ before death – ‘terrible’ dementia battle explained

“I saw him not too long before he died and it was a sad sight.

“I think Sean would have even preferred to slip away a wee bit earlier. He wasn’t well.”

Although it can be challenging to deal with early signs of dementia, many people with the disease stay largely independent.

However, as the disease progresses, it can become severely debilitating for people.

There are several early signs of dementia, as outlined by the NHS. These include memory loss, difficulty concentrating, and finding it tricky to do familiar daily tasks.