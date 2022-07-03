Sprightly Sienna Miller stuns in white floral dress at Wimbledon

Sienna Miller, 40, arrived at Wimbledon 2022 on Sunday to watch the likes of Novak Djokovic, Heather Watson and Carlos Alcaraz, on day seven of the annual sporting event. The actress was in high spirits as she attended the tennis tournament.

The star wore a white floral-patterned summer dress as she smiled for the camera.

She also kept the dress together with a black ribbon around her waist.

To finish her look, she opted for a pair of circular dark shades to shield her eyes from the sun.

Day six saw Liam Broady lose to Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter lose to Harmony Tan.