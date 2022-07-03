Strictly Come Dancing pro Amy Dowden finally marries Ben Jones in ‘stunning’ ceremony





Amy Dowden and Ben Jones finally tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Wales’ Gower Penisula on Saturday. They exchanged vows in front of their family and friends as well as Amy’s Strictly so-stars.

Dianne Buswell served as bridesmaid. Speaking about her special day, Amy told Hello!: “It was a stunning venue. I always knew I wanted to get married in Wales. “The day was a celebration of Ben and me.” Their nuptials had previously been delayed twice due to the Covid pandemic. READ MORE:Rafael Nadal’s sweary rant after question about his wife Xisca Perello

Last month, Amy geared up for her big day with a “home Hen Party” with her loved ones. She shared snaps from the evening to her 314,000 Instagram followers and wrote: “Had the most amazing home Hen party! “Thank you so much to my sister @becky_dowden for all the fantastic surprises. I had the BEST TIME! Thank you everyone for all the fun and dancing! Right next it’s the BIG DAY.” Pictures saw Amy and the gang enjoy afternoon tea, cocktail making and then dancing later in the evening.

Back in May, Amy and Ben also had a combined stag and hen party with their nearest and dearest. Giving an insight into the celebration, Amy said: “After a busy but exciting few days filming for dare to dance only now getting round to posting from a fantastic afternoon Sunday. “Thank you to our parents at @artinmotion.dance for mine and Ben’s sten party! “Such a fun afternoon full of crazy and fabulous surprises! Loved the games! Sorry boys but team bride definitely won.”

Amy became engaged to fellow dancer Ben back in 2017. They were initially supposed to marry in July 2020 but couldn’t due to Covid restrictions. Earlier this year, Amy told her fans that she had not “turned into bridezilla”, although she was “panicking” about her big day. She said on Instagram: “Although I was supposed to get married in 2020 and everything was organised and ready, now it’s creeping up on me and I feel totally unorganised and panicking.

“[I have] not turned into bridezilla yet though. “I’m super excited but getting so nervous I’ve forgotten to do/plan/organise something.” Amy also shared snaps of herself trying on wedding dresses, although informed fans that she did not pick any of the ones shown for the big day.