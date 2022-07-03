The 10 Best Horror Movies Set In The Summer, According To Ranker

A number of critically acclaimed horror movies have already come out this summer, including The Black Phone and Crime Of The Future. But even if these movies are good enough to satisfy genre fans, they don’t quite capture the summer mood. Luckily, there are plenty of horror movies that do.

In the fictional worlds of horror movies, summer always seems like the perfect time for villains to attack or for the protagonist to have a streak of bad luck. And while most movies set around the halfway mark of the year are entertaining, only a few can be described as iconic. Fans on Ranker have voted for their favorite summer-set horror flicks, generating a list of the all-time best.

Note: Ranker lists are fan-voted, live, and continue to accrue votes, so some rankings may have changed after this publishing.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

10 The Burning (1981)

Stream On Tubi TV





Teenagers at a summer camp pull a dangerous prank on the caretaker, leaving him with severe burns. Initially presumed dead, he survives and comes back with vengeance in mind.

The Burning isn’t normally considered one of the best ever sleeper hits but it has a case for inclusion because it performed dismally during its time of release. With only a gross of $270,508 (via Hysteria-Lives), it sure was a disappointment to the studio, but with time, fans have come to appreciate most things about it, including the amazing special effects and the high level of gore. It’s also one of the few horror movies with a villain audiences can sympathize with.





9 The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

Stream On Disney+





Nuclear tests conducted by the US government at a mining town cause a group of humans to develop deformities and turn into cannibals. One summer afternoon, a family that is driving to San Diego becomes a target for the cannibals.

In many horror movies, it’s never quite explained why the villains settled for violence among all available options but here, it’s easier to get why the cannibals are sadistic: the genetic makeup of their brains has been altered. As for the quality of entertainment, the inclusion of a variety of attackers keeps audiences in suspense as it’s never easy to predict who will pounce next. The level of torture is extreme enough to satisfy horror fans too. Even cooler is that the attacks are tactical rather than emotionally driven, with the cannibal-in-chief coordinating attacks via a walkie-talkie.





8 The Ruins (2008)

Stream On Hulu





While vacationing in Mexico in the summer, a group of tourists decided to help a stranger find his missing brother. While doing so, they end up offending a group of Mayans who become hostile towards them.

The adaptation distinguishes itself from other movies with a similar premise by relying more on tension rather than brutality. It also has one of the most ambiguous endings ever, leaving everyone yearning for a sequel. Sadly, the sequel never came. But overall, the events are compelling enough to keep replaying in a viewer’s mind long after the credits roll.





7 The Hills Have Eyes (1977)

Stream On Shudder





The original version of the movie is well-adored too. And it has a similar premise where cannibals attack a family that is traveling to California.

Unlike the remake, the original is heavier on humor. While that might seem odd for a horror movie, it isn’t a bad thing on this occasion as it dilutes the gore that tends to be too disturbing at times. The chases between the hunters and the hunted are quite entertaining too, with both parties always looking like they are competent enough to outfox each other.





6 Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Stream On Netflix





Two siblings decide to head home for the summer holidays. But while on their way, they encounter a flesh-eating creature, leaving them with no option but to fight for their lives.

Jeepers Creepers can be labeled a guilty pleasure movie since it doesn’t have a solid plot. It’s packed with genre cliches, and among its biggest flaws is that the identity of the creeper is revealed too soon. Nonetheless, it has enough scares and dependable characters to make it worth investing 90 minutes in.





5 I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Stream On HBO Max





Four friends accidentally hit a man with their car after a night out and decide to hide his body. A year later, the events come back to haunt them.

There is a good reason why it’s one of the most popular horror movies of all time. First, the title works wonders by triggering curiosity. It sure did make many people buy tickets back in 1997 and it sure does make many click play on streaming services today. Second, it’s inspired by an urban legend (The Hook). Third, it has a moral aspect to it, reminding everyone that choices have consequences.





4 Sleepaway Camp (1983)

Stream On Shudder





A young girl is sent to a summer camp by her abusive aunt. There, mysterious deaths start occurring, forcing everyone to be on guard. Still, the majority end up dead.

At first, one might assume that the Robert Hiltzik project is just like any other summer camp slasher flick. However, it has many unique elements to it, notably one of the best twist endings of all time. And apart from just scaring viewers, it perfectly examines themes such as sexual assault, child abuse, and LGBTQ+ challenges.









3 The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

Stream On Hulu





While driving, a group of friends is forced to stop and look for options after running out of gas. Soon, they are accosted by a chainsaw-wielding killer and his family.

The Tob Hooper project can be labeled the scariest and most disturbing on the list as it was banned in several countries (via Banned Library). What’s remarkable is that despite numerous murders being committed, blood is rarely seen on screen. The movie is also special because it revolutionized the genre. Before it, the use of power tools such as chainsaws was unheard of.





2 Friday The 13th (1980)

Stream On Paramount+





A summer camp that had been shut down for years gets reopened. This turns out to be a bad idea as a killer starts going after the hedonistic teenagers.

When a movie opens the doors for over 10 sequels, there’s no doubting how special it was to audiences. Friday The 13th‘s iconic status is mostly tied to the fact that it has one of the best horror movie villains, Jason, and it’s through their point-of-view that some of the best scenes are shown. Moreover, the villain’s gender mostly remains a mystery.





1 Jaws (1975)

Stream On Peacock





A white shark shows up in the surrounding waters of a once-quiet island and starts terrorizing residents. This causes different agencies to spring into action.

Horror movies with animal antagonists are always held in high regard as those that feature humans only but Jaws is a perfect exception. From the camerawork to the surprise attack, every single thing is guaranteed to awe audiences. And it’s thanks to it that fans have been served with numerous shark-related movies over the years.

NEXT: Top 10 Animated Horror Movies, According to Ranker



Next

Harry Potter: The Worst Ways The Series Could Have Ended, According To Ranker







About The Author