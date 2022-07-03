The best BAR loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

The BAR is among the most unique weapons in all of Call of Duty: Warzone. While it looks like a traditional assault rifle, the BAR has one of the slowest fire rates of any weapon in its class. Of course, this also means that the rifle has a tremendous damage range and recoil control, which is why it’s among the most popular weapons in Season 4. With the BAR especially, though, players want to ensure they are using the best possible loadout they can in Warzone to ensure they can keep up with other guns.

Enemies who are using guns like the NZ-41 or STG44 might have a distinct advantage over someone using the BAR. However, this only happens if players using the BAR can’t hit their first few initial shots. With the BAR having such a high damage range, players can eliminate an enemy extremely quickly if they’re accurate enough. In order to maintain that accuracy and even boost some of the BAR’s other stats, players can use its best loadout in Season 4 of Warzone.

To see the full loadout for the BAR in Warzone, keep reading below.

Best BAR loadout in Warzone

With their loadout, players will want to ensure they are increasing their accuracy and damage range for the BAR. These two stats, when improved, can turn the Vanguard rifle into a powerhouse on the map.

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: CGC 30″ XL

CGC 30″ XL Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Chariot WR

Chariot WR Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags

8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2: Fully Loaded

All of the pertinent stats are increased with this loadout including some others as well, such as bullet velocity and magazine size. Since the BAR only has 20 base bullets in each magazine, doubling that is a great way to take down multiple enemies in Warzone.