The best Diablo Immortal Legendary Gems list and how to craft them

Curious about Diablo Immortal Legendary Gems? Like normal gems, the initial bonuses provided by Legendary Gems may appear incremental at first glance, but dismissing them would be a grave mistake. Legendary Gems offer outstanding upgrades for your character, and they’re crucial for surviving Diablo Immortal’s late-game content, whether that be charging through the Helliquary or besting opposing clan members in the Cycle of Strife. If PvP is your bread and butter, check out our guides on how to join the Diablo Immortal Shadows or Immortals factions to get stuck in.

The benefits of Diablo Immortal Legendary Gems vary wildly depending on the gem, but they all provide additional boosts to your Resonance and Combat Rating, with the opportunity to unlock further attribute bonuses as you upgrade them. If you’re closing in on the Diablo Immortal leveling cap and you’re no longer feeling the benefit from normal gems, Legendary Gems are guaranteed to send your gear score through the roof.

The best Legendary Gems

If Legendary Gems are a new concept to you, we’ve got a full explainer on how they work, along with how to get and upgrade them below. However, if you’re just here for the best Diablo Immortal Legendary Gems, this is the section you need.

While there are a wide variety of Legendary Gems available in Diablo Immortal, by no means are they all equally useful. Some may be too situational to be of much help, while others offer bonuses that aren’t worth the resources required to invest in them at higher ranks. We’ve compiled a list of the clear frontrunners that will take your build from strength to strength. With this lot socketed, you’ll be capable of taking down fearsome foes like the Diablo Immortal Hydra world boss.

Here are all the best Diablo Immortal Legendary Gems:

1-star Legendary Gems:

Berserker’s Eye

Chained Death

Everlasting Torment

2-star Legendary Gems:

Power and Command

Fervent Fang

The Hunger

5-star Legendary Gems:

Blood-Soaked Jade

Howler’s Call

Seeping Bile

Of course, the usefulness of each Legendary Gem will always vary depending on the attribute priorities of the class you’ve chosen.

How Legendary Gems work

Now we’ve covered the best Legendary Gems, how do they actually work? Legendary Gems can only be socketed into your primary gear, allowing for up to six at a time in your build: Main Hand, Off-Hand, Helm, Chest, Shoulders and Pants. The process of socketing Legendary Gems is identical to normal Diablo Immortal gems, but bear in mind that you cannot equip duplicate Legendary Gems, so keep reading for our list of the best gems Diablo Immortal has to offer.

Unlike normal gems, Legendary Gems are split into three separate star ratings: 1-star, 2-star, and 5-star. As you might have guessed, 5-star Legendary Gems are the absolute cream of the crop, but they’re also incredibly rare.



Of course, nothing so powerful can be too straightforward in Blizzard’s mobile RPG game. While you may receive a 5-star Legendary Gem, there’s no guarantee you’ll unlock the full potential that gem has to offer. Every 5-Star Legendary Gem has a unique and variable star quality that connotes a fragment of its power. For example, the Blood-Soaked Jade will always be a 5-star Legendary Gem, but its individual star quality can range from two to five stars. The bonuses to Resonance and Combat Rating from a 5/5 Blood-Soaked Jade will always trump that of a 2/5 Blood-Soaked Jade; thankfully, the primary effects of the gem will remain unchanged regardless of its star quality.

While you may not be able to improve the star quality of your Diablo Immortal Legendary Gems, you can still upgrade them via the same ranking system available to normal gems. Ranking up Legendary Gems will improve their base effects, but later ranks are also guaranteed to unlock extra benefits.

At Rank 3, every Legendary Gem will gain a further effect unique to that gem, which will then continue to be improved at further ranks. Additionally, at Rank 5, every Legendary Gem will apply a 5-15% boost to your Magic Find, though this percentage varies depending on the star rating of the gem. Magic Find is a deceptively valuable passive effect, allowing you an increased chance to receive higher quality drops that you can equip or sell.

How to get Legendary Gems

The most common way to acquire a Legendary Gem is by imbuing an Elder Rift with a Rare or Legendary Crest. If you’ve grown tired of the mad scramble to find Diablo Immortal Hidden Lairs while farming for normal gems, you’ll be pleased to know that the Rift entrance can be easily found in Westmarch’s Palace Courtyard.

If you’re light on crests and hellbent on avoiding Diablo Immortal’s microtransactions, your best bet is seeking out the Hilts Trader in Westmarch. You can buy up to two Rare Crests per day for 300 Hilts, and one Legendary Crest a month for 1,600 Hilts. While Elder Rifts imbued with Rare Crests only have a 5% chance to drop a Legendary Gem, Legendary Crests are guaranteed to drop a random Legendary Gem upon completion of the Elder Rift.

Here are the odds of each Legendary Gem dropping after completing an Elder Rift:

1-star Legendary Gem: 75.4%

2-star Legendary Gem: 20.1%

5-star Legendary Gem: 4.5%

If you do manage to acquire a coveted 5-star Legendary Gem, here are the odds of its star quality:

2/5-star quality: 75%

3/5-star quality: 20%

4/5-star quality: 4%

5/5-star quality: 1%

If you’re not keen on those odds, you can also buy Legendary Gems via the Market using Platinum. Legendary Gems are also available for purchase from the Hilts Trader, though you’ll only be able to purchase them from him once per month.

How to craft Legendary Gems

Alternatively, if you’re sitting on a hoard of Fading Embers you can always try your luck at crafting Legendary Gems. Fading Embers are acquired through Elder Rifts, so if you’re busy farming for Legendary Gems you’ll never have to go out of your way to acquire them. You can earn a maximum number of 200 Fading Embers a week, plus an additional 120 per week while in a group with another player that’s imbued the Elder Rift with a crest. To be in with a chance of acquiring a 5-star Legendary Gem using this method, you’ll have to save up 396 Fading Embers, which equates to just over a week’s worth of grinding… ooft.



Once you’ve got enough Fading Embers squirrelled away, seek out the Fading Embers and Runes vendor that has set up shop beside the Elder Rift. You’ll be able to purchase Fa Runes in exchange for 18 Fading Embers. Once acquired, take these Fa Runes to the Apprentice Jeweler in Westmarch to begin the process of transforming runes into gems.

Here is how many Fa Runes you’ll need depending on what you’d like to craft:

7 Fa Runes for a guaranteed 1-star Legendary Gem

28 Fa Runes for a guaranteed 2-star Legendary Gem

22 Fa Runes for a random Legendary Gem

Just like the drop rate for Elder Rifts, you’ve got a 4.5% chance of crafting a coveted 5-star Legendary Gem before taking the additional odds of its star quality into account, so don’t be surprised if you find your hard work collecting and exchanging currency didn’t result in a 5/5 Legendary Gem.

That’s pretty much all there is to know about Diablo Immortal Legendary Gems! It’s a confusing system, but hopefully you’re a little more in the loop now. If you’re curious about which gems will benefit your character specifically, check out our rundown of every Diablo Immortal class and their best builds. Alternatively, if you fancy a bit of a change from the character you’ve been playing thus far, take a look at our Diablo Immortal tier list for a definitive answer to which class is the best in the game.