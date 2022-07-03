The Best GTA 5 Mods To Download

Since GTA V’s initial release way back in 2013, thousands and thousands of mods have been created for it. The modding community is one of the most passionate in gaming and the same applies when it comes to any Rockstar Games creation.

However, seeing as GTA V is the studio’s most successful release to date, it makes sense why GTA V would have the most mod support around it. The one issue many players have with mods is learning how to actually download and install them so they work in-game. The process can be confusing for players who might not be the most tech-savvy.

Also, there’s the challenge of figuring out which mods to install in 2022, a full nine years after the game was originally released. Below, players can see exactly how to download mods in GTA V and which ones they should consider installing first.