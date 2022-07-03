The Cruise crew hit with chaos as VIP passengers miss excursion that cost ‘hundreds’

Only Rockstars were allowed to gain access to the private event which meant crew member Selma had to act as bouncer.

She had to stop those without a black band entering the area, however she did allow some VIP guests to bring some friends in.

She faced an awkward situation when some spring break college students made it past her to the bar.

Selma said: “Unfortunately we’re having a spring break on the island so it’s full of teenagers.

“They’re not allowed to be here while we’re using the retreat.

“They’re not happy about it, but what to do, it is how it is. I don’t like saying no but sometimes you just have to set boundaries.”