Thomas Tuchel could be on different page to Todd Boehly as Neymar to Chelsea gathers pace

Todd Boehly is interested in making a statement buy shortly after becoming the new Chelsea owner, and signing Neymar could become a real possibility. Paris Saint Germain are reportedly happy to let Neymar leave the club this summer, and the Brazilian is now exploring his options.

Chelsea could be one of the clubs interested in signing Neymar, and it would be quite the statement from Boehly during his first summer at Stamford Bridge.

And Neymar has already worked under Thomas Tuchel, but the German may not be as keen as the Chelsea bosses to get a deal over the line. The German has already endured a tough season dealing with tough egos as Romelu Lukaku handed him constant issues, and he’s already admitted Neymar is ‘difficult’ to work with.

Tuchel took PSG to the Champions League final, but they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich. Neymar’s tears showed just how upset he was, but although his emotion is refreshing in the modern game, it can make him a loose cannon, according to Tuchel.

DON’T MISS: Neymar’s agent ‘contacts’ Chelsea due to Todd Boehly as Thiago Silva works on PSG transfer