Tom Cruise ‘in talks to join the MCU’ after massive Doctor Strange 2 cameo disappointment

In the run-up to the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, rumours abounded of who would be making a cameo from non-MCU comic book movies or potential variants. As usual with such things, they should all be taken with a pinch of salt, but it’s worth pointing out that the whole Illuminati line-up in Earth-838 was accurately leaked in the months and weeks before the film released. However, the big one about Tom Cruise playing Superior Iron Man, an evil Tony Stark variant did not come to pass…for now.

Cruise famously almost ended up starring as the MCU’s Tony Stark in 2008’s Iron Man before Robert Downey Jr bagged the role that rebooted his career.

Yet now that the multiverse has opened up, all sorts of possibilities are available should Marvel Studios choose them.

Let’s not forget that John Krasinski]\ was fan cast by the internet as Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards, before making his cameo in Doctor Strange. And now it turns out there’s a report that Cruise is in talks to join the MCU too in time for Avengers 5.