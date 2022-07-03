Why isn’t Roger Federer playing Wimbledon this year? Will he ever play again?

Federer has made a surprise appearance at SW19 as the tournament celebrates 100 years of Centre Court on what is the first-ever Middle Sunday with official competition. It will be a welcome sight for the fans at Wimbledon after they were denied the chance of watching the former world No 1 play this year.

The 20-time Major champion has been out of action for 12 months after suffering a “setback” with his troublesome knee during last year’s grass season. He was knocked out of Wimbledon in the quarter-final as Hubert Hurkacz defeated him 6-3 7-6(4) 6-0 and underwent his third knee surgery in under two years.

Federer’s coach confirmed earlier this year that the would not be back in time for Wimbledon following the surgery in August of last year, as he continues his rehab and recovery for a comeback at the Laver Cup in London’s O2 Arena from September 23 to 25, where he will represent Team Europe alongside Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.

JUST IN: Nick Kyrgios’ nephew’s adorable reaction to Stefanos Tsitsipas win