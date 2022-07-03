Woman who only dates rich men shares how to find ‘provider’ husband – ‘pays all my bills’

Talking about the best ways to find a rich husband Rose said “rich or wealthy men don’t marry in my community by appearance or wearing flashy high-end brands”, as opposed to other places.

She explained: “Since we’re Muslim and we don’t show or flash as much skin as other religions, men know since they got the money they can get whatever they want.

“And I agree that looks do matter but for the wealthy or the high calibre value men who have the money and take good care of you, charisma and personality is what keeps them and the impact you have on them.

“They want to be with a woman who’s average, pretty or gorgeous but knows her worth. A feminine woman, motivator, who has her own life and isn’t rude or rough,” Rose explained.

