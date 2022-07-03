Wordle 380 July 4 daily hints: Can’t solve today’s Wordle? Three clues to help with answer

If you’re struggling with Wordle 380 for July 4, then fear not, because you’ve come to the right place. Today’s teaser isn’t the hardest Wordle puzzle in recent weeks, but judging by some of the comments on social media, it is catching one or two fans out. Fortunately, Express Online is here to help, courtesy of three spoiler-free clues for Wordle 380 on July 4. Just head to the bottom of the page for the latest hints, and good luck.

You probably already know how to play Wordle, but just in case you’re in need of a reminder, here’s a quick refresher.

Players are given six chances to guess a five-letter word, by process of elimination. For each guess, the letter tiles will show up in one of three colours. If the tile turns grey, the letter does not appear in the word you are guessing.

If the tile turns yellow, the letter you guessed is in the word, just not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, the letter is in the word and in the right place.

The app keeps track of your statistics, showing the number of correct answers you’ve managed, not to mention your winning streak.

If you fail to solve the puzzle, then you’ll have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released.

Read on for some general Wordle tips, followed by three specific clues for Wordle 380 on July 4…