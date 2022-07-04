10 Best MCU Movies, According to IMDb

Since 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has certified itself as one of the biggest franchises in history. With 28 films under its belt, the MCU continues to excite fans with innovative storytelling and thrilling action moments. The impressive box-office sales of every MCU release prove that the excitement is far from waning as the franchise continues its fourth phase.







While no MCU movie is perfect, there are many that have stood the test of time among fans. The IMDb ratings of each film shed light on what films have earned a special place in the heart of a majority of MCU fans.

10 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) Is A Worthy Successor (7.6)

Following the success of its predecessor, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was able to meet high fan expectations with a killer soundtrack and its trademark sense of humor. The sequel takes on a darker tone as the team uncovers the chilling truth of Peter Quill’s mysterious father, Ego.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 also provided the opportunity to further explore the characters introduced in the original film, including Nebula, who would go on to play a prominent role in Avengers: Endgame. A third Guardians film is set for release in 2023.

9 Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) Thrills With A Twisting Plot (7.8)

With the atmosphere of a classic spy thriller, the sequel to Captain America: The First Avenger is an exhilarating adventure that takes the MCU in a new direction. Sebastian Stan returns as Bucky Barnes, now the Winter Soldier, who makes for one of the most interesting villains within the MCU.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier is packed with plot twists that leave fans second-guessing nearly everything and everyone. Standout performances from Robert Redford and Samuel L. Jackson, alongside the MCU debuts of Anthony Mackie and Emily VanCamp, round out an immensely well-acted film.

8 Captain America: Civil War (2016) Is A Team-Up Like No Other (7.8)

The third installment of Steve Rogers’ film series has all the making of a classic Avengers team-up, with a major twist. The movie’s central focus is a tense debate among the Avengers team regarding the Sokovia Accords, which were proposed to legally regulate and control superheroes to prevent the often destructive consequences of their intervention.

Captain America: Civil War pitted Steve Rogers and Tony Stark against one another as many fan-favorite heroes team up to fight against one another. The rift has a significant impact on the MCU long after the fight, leaving the team deeply disjointed when Thanos emerges as a major threat.

7 Iron Man (2008) Launches A Franchise (7.9)

Iron Man officially launched the MCU with the origin story of a genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist-turned hero. It was the one that started it all.

Tony Stark’s origin story diverges from the expectations many viewers have about superhero movies. Tony’s powers are self-made, using only his own innovation and intelligence to put himself on par with a Norse god and an enhanced super-soldier. Iron Man also proved that Marvel adaptations focusing on lesser-known characters could achieve massive success, which has been a major influence on the MCU ever since.





6 Thor: Ragnarok (2017) Makes Up For Its Predecessors (7.9)

After Thor: The Dark World, Thor’s film series was in desperate need of revitalization. With Taika Watiti at the helm, Thor: Ragnarok provided just that.

The deeply unique nature of Thor: Ragnarok sets it apart from the other MCU films, proving that letting directors apply their own vision and style can be a major strength within the franchise. Thor: Ragnarok added emotional depth and explored well-known characters, vastly improving their presence within the franchise as a whole and paving the way for even better storytelling in the future.





5 The Avengers (2012) Proves The Value Of A Team-up (8.0)

While Iron Man may have been the true first entry in the MCU, The Avengers proved that the vision of an interconnected Marvel film universe could be a success. The movie brought together six previously-introduced heroes in a team-up of epic proportions as they worked together to fight Loki in the Battle of New York.

The Avengers undoubtedly paved the way for subsequent projects in the MCU. With the ominous introduction of Thanos in the post-credits scene, it is clear that this film solidified the trajectory of the rest of the Infinity Saga.





4 Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) Rocks Its Way Into Fans’ Hearts (8.0)

Following the success of 2012’s The Avengers, it was inevitable that the MCU would introduce a new team at some point in its future. However, Guardians of the Galaxy faced a unique challenge, as none of the members of the titular superhero team had been introduced in earlier films.

Nevertheless, Guardians paved its own path within the MCU, utilizing a distinct sense of humor and style that certified its worth as both a standalone film and as part of the larger franchise. The characters proved their value outside of the film as well, as they played a key role in Avengers: Infinity War and are set to return in Thor: Love and Thunder.





3 Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) Lives Up To High Expectations (8.3)

Spider-Man: No Way Home was easily the most-anticipated project of MCU’s fourth phase. The movie expertly weaves an action-packed plot with immense heart. As heavily speculated, the film saw the return of the previous Spider-Man actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, along with the return of their respective villains.

At its core, Spider-Man: No Way Home was a true celebration of the character of Spider-Man. It successfully balanced nostalgia with a fresh new story for the MCU’s Peter Parker as he confronts the heartbreak of being a superhero.





2 Avengers: Infinity War (2018) Successfully Brings The MCU Together (8.4)

Avengers: Infinity War truly felt like what every prior MCU entry had been building towards, with every major superhero from previous films appearing in the movie. Despite the extensive roster of superheroes, the film remained grounded in its plot and managed not to become overcomplicated.

The different team-ups within Avengers: Infinity War were deeply satisfying to fans who had been following along from the start. The movie’s conclusion shocked fans as they watched their beloved heroes lose in a battle with the highest stakes seen so far.





1 Avengers: Endgame (2019) Draws The Infinity Saga To A Heroic Close (8.4)

The Infinity Saga came to an epic conclusion with 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. The film was a massive hit among fans, and it set a new record for the highest-grossing movie in history before being surpassed by Avatar following a re-release in 2021.

Avengers: Endgame focuses on the original six Avengers as they work to reverse the devastating effects of Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War. The movie also marked the end of the journey for several MCU fan-favorite actors, including Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers.

