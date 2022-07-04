Categories
Celebrities

A Place In The Sun’s Laura Hamilton wows fans in ‘stunning’ yellow dress at Silverstone


Laura Hamilton, 40, looked lovely at the British Grand Prix on Sunday wearing a summery yellow dress as she ticked visiting Silverstone off her “bucket list”. 

Laura’s midi dress featured a multi-coloured pattern which she accessorised with some nude court heels, a matching clutch bag and shielded her eyes with some dark sunglasses.  

Her blonde bob was styled straight and she wore a dazzling pair of diamond earrings. 

Sharing a series of snaps to her 158,000 Instagram followers, Laura said: “An incredible experience with some incredible people. This was definitely on my bucket list… Grand Prix 2022 – Silverstone.” 

Many fans took to the comments, including Clem who said: “Stunning Laura.”

Janne echoed: “Beautiful lady.”

And Christopher gushed: “Beautiful, gorgeous, stunning.”



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.