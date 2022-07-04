Aldi Mamia Baby and Toddler sale is back for July with prices from 99p up





Aldi has announced that it will be bringing back its Mamia Baby and Toddler sale and shoppers will be able to find low prices on bestselling products. Make sure to bookmark its launch date as products are predicted to sell out fast.

Aldi shoppers will be delighted to hear that the Mamia Baby and Toddler event is back for July. The event sees the supermarket dropping prices across hundreds of baby and toddler products including essentials and more. With prices that start from just 99p up, the items will be available to pre-order online from July 17, 2022 and in-stores from July 21, 2022. Shop Baby items here.

Help your little one drift off to sleep with the brand new Bluetooth Baby Rocker. Available online only, it helps babies fall asleep with its natural side-to-side sway and has a choice of speeds. The bluetooth allows parents to play lullabies and the touchscreen and remote control make it fairly easy to use. It’s priced at £89.99, which is £110 cheaper than similar styles from other brands.

Another highlight is the Moses Basket with Rocking Stand which is a classic nursery addition. Suitable for newborns and overnight sleeping, it’s £34.99, comfortable, padded and the breathable mattress gives them a supportive surface to sleep on. Stay close to your baby with the Chicco Next2Me Crib which is complete with a specialised safety harness that attaches to your bed frame to keep the crib in position. Other highlights include the Baby Sleep Bag which is £9.99, Nursery Cushion, which is £6.99 and Baby Blanket for £12.99. Shop the baby sale here.