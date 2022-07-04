Alicia Keys, 41, puts on loved-up display with husband as she shows off natural beauty

Alicia Keys, 41, stunned in a mustard bikini top and orange joggers as she hit the beach during a family break to Formentera, Spain.

The No One singer cuddled up to her husband Swizz Beatz as they enjoyed the family outing.

Alicia, who was also in Spain to perform, looked great as she teamed her yellow ensemble with coordinating yellow-tinted sunglasses and a selection of gold jewellery.

The singer swept her curly locks in a ponytail, while also showing off her natural beauty by going make-up free.

Alicia’s husband, meanwhile, showed off his fashion sense in a dog print co-ord and a baseball cap.

The couple married in 2010 and share sons Egypt, 11, and Genesis, seven.