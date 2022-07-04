B12 deficiency warning: Four symptoms that ‘may not reverse’ despite supplementation

Vitamin B12 powers the body in important ways, namely through making red blood cells, helping to maintain a healthy nervous system and aiding normal psychological function. When you fail to get enough B12, these processes start to break down and the consequences can be permanent.

That’s one of the worrying conclusions to come out of a review into the literature published in the AMA Journal of Ethics.

Researchers in the review said: “Neurologic and psychiatric abnormalities associated with vitamin B12 deficiency may not reverse, despite proper supplementation.”

Neurologic and psychiatric abnormalities can take many forms but there are some obvious manifestations.

These include:

Depression

Irritability

Diminished cognitive function (including memory impairment)

Psychosis.

READ MORE: B12 deficiency symptoms: Do you feel that? The warning sensation in your hands and feet