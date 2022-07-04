Best Laurence Olivier Movies, Ranked

Laurence Oliver was arguably one of the most skilled and acclaimed actors in the history of cinema. He commanded stages and screens throughout his long career and was known for his classically trained skillset and affinity for Shakespearean drama, regularly appearing in onscreen adaptations that were more suited to a wider audience, which he would sometimes also direct.







Olivier was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, ultimately winning one, while also receiving an Honorary Oscar in recognition of his contributions to the film industry as a whole. There is also an entire awards ceremony named after him — called the Oliver Awards — awarding productions on London’s West End. To this day, he is greatly remembered for his performances. From Henry V to Clash of the Titans, here are Laurence Olivier’s best movies, ranked.

8 Clash of the Titans

MGM

Clash of the Titans is one of the later movies in Olivier’s filmography. The film stars Harry Hamlin as Perseus, son of the Greek god Zeus (Olivier). Perseus’ destiny is to marry Princess Andromeda (Judi Bowker), however, her soul is captured every night by Calibos. As a result, no one can marry her. Perseus then sets out on a mission to defeat Calibos. Clash of the Titans was a huge success when it was released, coming in just behind Raider of the Lost Ark in its opening weekend.

7 The Divorce of Lady X

United Artists

The Divorce of Lady X was released in 1938 and is a remake of 1933’s Counsel’s Opinion. Olivier stars as Everard Logan, opposite Merle Oberon and Ralph Richardson. The film is a comedy that sees Oberon and Olivier engage in a romantic evening together, however, he soon suspects that she is the wife of his best friend. It’s quite different to the usual roles we are used to seeing Olivier perform, and he does so successfully.

6 49th Parallel

Columbia Pictures

49th Parallel was directed by Michael Powell, based on a screenplay by Emeric Pressburger. The film focuses on a WWII U-boat crew who are stranded in Canada. Eventually, they attempt to make their way to the US border. The film earned three Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and serves as a time capsule for propaganda films during WWII.





5 Hamlet

Two Cities

Hamlet was released in 1948 and is one of the several films that Olivier both starred in and directed. It’s also one of the many Shakespeare adaptations that Olivier stars in alongside: Leslie Banks, Basil Sydney, Eileen Herlie, and Norman Wooland, to name a few. The film was condensed from the four-hour play to a two-and-a-half-hour adaptation more suited for mainstream cinema. Olivier plays the Prince of Denmark, who is struggling with the decision of whether he should kill his uncle or not. It was a huge success and won in several categories at the Oscars, including a Best Actor Award for Olivier.

4 The Hamilton Woman

United Artists

The Hamilton Woman was released in 1941 and features performances from Vivien Leigh and Alan Mowbray, who star alongside Olivier. Leigh plays Emma Hart, who is married to British Ambassador Sir William Hamilton (Mowbray). Emma meets Horatio Nelson (Olivier), and suddenly finds herself madly in love with him, however, their romance is put at risk due to the impending Napoleonic wars. The film was a huge success, and the chemistry between Olivier and Leigh was undeniable.

3 Rebecca

Selznick International Pictures

Rebecca was released in 1940 and was directed by famed director Alfred Hitchcock. The film is the only Hitchcock film to win Best Picture at the Oscars. An adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier’s best-selling book, the film stars Joan Fontaine as a woman who marries an aristocrat, Maxim de Winter (Olivier), and thereafter moves into his gothic mansion haunted by the memories of his ex-wife, Rebecca. The film is widely regarded as one of the best films in cinema history and was revolutionary upon the time of release.

2 Wuthering Heights

United Artists

William Wyler’s adaptation of the Emily Brontë novel, Wuthering Heights was released in 1939. In true Hollywood style, the film slashes many of the original book’s chapters and crops characters and central plot aspects from the movie, however, Oliver’s Heathcliff was praised. More significantly, it serves as a great adaptation of the characters, capturing the drama of the novel perfectly.





1 Henry V

Eagle-Lion Films

Henry V was released in 1944 and is another film in which Olivier starred and directed. He plays the title role of King Henry V of England, leading a forceful conquest against France. The film was made during the ongoings of WWII, and the parallels between the two conflicts are apparent. He was nominated for both Best Picture and Best Actor at the Oscars, and the film demonstrates his many talents at their peak.