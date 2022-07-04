Better Call Saul season 6: Why Kim lied to Jimmy about Lalo exposed by Rhea Seehorn

“[There’s the] fabulous scene at the end of the episode where she decides – and we see some of the repercussions of that in the episode when Hamlin gets shot – it’s deciding not to tell Jimmy that Lalo was alive, and very possibly coming for them,” Rhea recalled.

“She thought she could handle it, and it is her heroic qualities which might have been character assets at one time, or character flaws at this point, in my opinion.”

Moreover, Mike himself admitted Kim was “made of sterner stuff” than her husband, who could very well make matters worse for them if he discovered Lalo had survived.

Jimmy’s quivering assurance of Lalo’s death certainly proves he’s still looking over his shoulder for the Salamancas.