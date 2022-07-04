Cancer warning: The vitamin deficiency ‘relatively common’ among cancer patients

Carcinogenesis process by which normal cells are transformed into cancer cells.

The review article adds: “Indeed, data indicate a potential link between vitamin D levels and cancer, and higher vitamin D concentrations have been associated with a lower risk of developing different kinds of tumours, including breast, colon, lymphoma, lung, and prostate cancers.”

In the meantime, it’s important to make sure you are getting enough vitamin D regardless.

A lack of vitamin D can lead to bone deformities such as rickets in children, and bone pain caused by a condition called osteomalacia in adults.